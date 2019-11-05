For the fall 2019 semester, Black Rivers Technical College student Dustin Kirkpatrick was awarded the ProMed Ambulance Paramedic Scholarship, provided by ProMed Ambulance Inc., in Pocahontas and El Dorado, Ark..
The $1,000 scholarship is open to Pocahontas-based Black River Technical College paramedic students who are enrolled full time and maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA. The scholarship is awarded for the fall and spring semesters.
Kirkpatrick is the son of Greg and Jenette Kirkpatrick of Alton, and the husband of Marissa and father of Emily, Mackenzie and Zachariah. He is pursuing an associates of science in paramedicine.
