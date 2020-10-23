First-generation students enrolling at Missouri State University-West Plains will receive additional support in their educational efforts thanks to a Title III cooperative grant project with MSU in Springfield.
The $2.6 million grant, recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, will help the campuses continue to build support systems for retaining these students, MSU officials announced in a recent news release.
MSU-WP will receive about $300,000 from the grant over the next five years to provide academic coaching and advising services to first-generation students, particularly those interested in studying agriculture, nursing and technology, according to interim Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Orf.
“First-generation college students face many barriers when entering college,” Orf said. “They are often not as familiar with higher education and need additional support in transitioning from high school or the workplace.
“The Title III grant will allow Missouri State University-West Plains to provide additional support for our first-generation college students, including academic coaching and mentoring,” he continued. “We believe the additional support will help them navigate higher education and increase their chances in earning a degree or certificate.”
“The programs that this grant will fund are critical to our efforts in guiding our students toward the decisions they must make if they are to be successful in gaining the knowledge and skills required for their particular career goals,” said interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster.
“I’d like to thank Sen. Roy Blunt and Representatives Billy Long and Jason Smith for their leadership and for supporting higher education funding such as the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III program,” Lancaster added.
“College is an important path for our students’ lives, but it’s not always an easy one to stay on. Providing the academic coaching and career services to even a greater degree than what we’re doing now will be a great addition to our student success efforts,” he said.
Officials at the Springfield campus will use their funds to develop videos that will help first-generation students understand the costs of attending college and how financial aid packages can help cover those costs.
Funds also will be used to enhance other initiatives on the Springfield campus specifically designed to help first-generation students transition to the college environment.
For more information about MSU-WP and its academic programs, financial aid opportunities and student support services, visit wp.missouristate.edu or call 255-7955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.