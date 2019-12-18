West Plains R-7 school district officials have commented they are going to use a recent controversy over the display of flags at the high school as a learning experience rather than employ disciplinary measures, but have not been specific about what that means.
When asked prior to Tuesday’s regular school board meeting if a school assembly or some type of classroom discussion was going to be planned to facilitate the learning experience, West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras replied the district was “just focusing on getting through finals” this week.
High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph affirmed at that time nothing is scheduled regarding the incident.
The school board held its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the West Plains High School library; the controversy was not listed on the agenda, nor was it brought up during the meeting. Despite a large public outcry on social media, there were no visitors from the school community in attendance.
On Dec. 9 at the high school there was reportedly an incident involving students handing out flags in support of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning) students and the reaction of another group of students, who displayed a Confederate flag in the lunchroom.
Students on both sides of the issue soon began posting on social media, those in support of the LGBTQ pride flags expressing they believed the display of the Confederate flag was inspired by hate while the students displaying the Confederate flag about a purported school policy forbidding students to bring that flag to school.
There is not a reference to Confederate flags or flags of any kind in the student handbook. Writing or depictions of lewd or obscene literature, gang/satanic writing and drug references are prohibited; however, the handbook states, students will not be disciplined for speech that is protected by law.
In response to questions from the Quill regarding clarification on the school’s policy, the district released a statement Monday: “Last week groups of high school students chose to bring banners to school, and while we respect student’s first amendment rights, however, we became aware the banners were used by some members of the groups to taunt other students, and that is not acceptable.
“Rather than deal with this a disciplinary matter, we chose to deal with it as a learning experience. No disciplinary actions were taken. Our hope is to teach our students to respect each other and to respect different viewpoints on a variety of societal issues.
“Since that occurrence, rumors have sprung up from the most part from people who were not affiliated with the school district, but we want our community to know what the true facts are and set aside any rumors that are being heard.”
In an earlier statement issued at the time the controversy first erupted, the district said, “The West Plains School District has been made aware of recent displaying of flags on the high school campus during school hours. While we are unable to comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, all board policies will be followed.”
The statement went on to express the district’s commitment to addressing concerns raised by students, parents and the community, and to prioritizing the safety and education of its students.
