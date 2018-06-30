Ozarka College recently announced 62 students were named to the President’s list and 50 students to the Provost’s list for the spring 2018 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0. To be eligible for the Provost’s list, students must meet the same requirements as the President’s List; however, their minimum grade point average requirement is a 3.5 or higher.
The President’s list: Shay L. Cross, of Alton; Alexis M. Jewell, of Mammoth Spring, Ark.; Leinaala L. West, of Moody; Paga Elizabeth L. Belongy, Crystal G. Gray, Elizabeth L. Wyatt and Journey A. Young.
The Provost’s list:
Emily N. Burleson and Benjamin R. Hollis, of Alton; and Bailey D. Collins, of Mammoth Spring, Ark.
For additional information on these accomplishments or about Ozarka College, please call 870.368.2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.