For the 16th year, the Mercy Health Foundation-St. Francis in Mtn. View offers five local seniors a shot at $1,000 scholarships.
The Dr. Grace O. Doane scholarships are specifically for students interested in entering health care professions.
“Every year we enjoy offering students some hometown support as they begin their journey into health care,” said Karen Simpson-Neasby, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation. “It’s always our hope that they will return to their roots once they’re ready to practice and help us carry out our mission of serving others.”
To qualify as an applicant, the high school student must be a Missouri resident preparing for a career in a health care field and be classified as a senior at one of the following schools: Eminence High School, Liberty High School, Summersville High School, Willow Springs High School or Winona High School. Five scholarships will be awarded, one for each school with qualifying applicants.
Applicants must also demonstrate leadership potential through extracurricular activities and work experiences, as well as a need for financial assistance. Preference will be given to students who are planning to attend a Missouri college, university or technical school.
The application process requires an official high school transcript, three letters of recommendation and a short essay (500 words or less) outlining the student’s future career plans and goals. Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by March 13.
Mail to: Mercy Health Foundation-St. Francis, ATTN: Laurie Strosnider – Scholarships, 100 U.S. Highway 60, Mountain View, MO 65548.
Applications will be reviewed by the Mercy Health Foundation-St. Francis board and scored independently. In case of a tie, student interviews may be required.
For more information about the Dr. Grace O. Doane health care scholarships, call 417-533-6192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.