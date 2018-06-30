Ashley N. Cagle, of Birch Tree, was awarded the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).
Cagle, a 2018 graduate of Alton High School in Alton, is a freshman at MSU-WP who plans to pursue a degree in social work.
For more information about becoming a student, call 255-7955 or visit www.wp.missouristate.edu/admissions. For more information about ways to support the university, call 255-7240 or visit www.wp.missouristate.edu/development.
