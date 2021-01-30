Katie Norris selected as Ozarka’s employee of the quarter

Ozarka College officials announce that Katie Norris of Melbourne, Ark., has been selected as Ozarka’s employee of the quarter. Norris is the Director of Public Relations & Marketing for the College.
“Katie does a fantastic job as Director of PR and Marketing for Ozarka,” said Dr. Richard Dawe, Ozarka president. “Her effort, creativity and intelligence makes her a star among stars!”
Norris was recently selected as the recipient of two Education Digital Marketing Awards for best digital videos under two minutes, video content created to market Ozarka culinary arts and surgical technology programs.
“I am extremely honored to receive this award,” expressed Norris. “I am especially thankful for the opportunity to work for Ozarka and the kindness and support that has been shown to me.”
Prior to her role in PR and Marketing, Norris served as the president’s assistant. An Ozarka alumni, Norris served as Student Government Association president and was a double-major completing both associate’s degrees in Business and General Education in 2018.
