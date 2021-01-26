Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced five area students have been included on the school's fall 2020 dean's list.
More than 1,000 students across all CMU campuses met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Local students receiving recognition: Taylor Dial, Ava; Amanda Mantel, Mtn. View; Danielle McQueen, Mtn. Grove; Landon Rothgeb of West Plains; and Colton Skyles, Ava.
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.
