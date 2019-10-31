ALL ‘A’ HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Mackenzie Hall, Kara Moore and Dana Wright.
Eighth grade: Emily Martin and Taylar Sanders.
Ninth grade: Ella Goates, Peyton Love, Andrea McCandlis and Sierra Morgan.
10th grade: Kohl Batterton, Elijah Bynum, Preslee Dillingerr, Cory Duncan, Sadie Martin, Aubrey May and Zeke Sanders.
11th grade: Lindsey Browning, Bailey Divelbiss, Jericho Flemon, Gage Harris, Samantha McCandlis, Macey Perryman and Hunter Winstead.
12th grade: Hannah Emmons, Braidlyn Fierce, Patience Ledford, Maddie Mabe, Brandon Martin and Carly Sanders.
‘A/B’ HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Kira Duncan, Kacey Herring, John Martin, Kenadie Muchmore and Nathan Snelgroes.
Eighth grade: Kailey Hallmark, Audrey Newberry, Quade Perryman, Zach Sanders and Ryan Stone.
Ninth grade: Connor Cadenbach, Dawson Cotter, Andrew Cox, Canaan Flemon, Mason Jackson, Camden Mask, Mariah Mask, Ashley Neal, Caleb Smith, Sayde Waltrip and Trinity Wright.
10th grade: Jose Bridges, Hope Crawford, Domenic Drake, Madison Howell, Bonnie Osterkamp, Katelyn Perryman, Kennedy Renfro, Sydney Sherman and Trenity Sherrill.
11th grade: Kaylee Koons and Wanarsa Phianphithak.
12th grade: Haylee Billinger, Ariel Cotter, Abby Cowsert, Jason Davis, Alyssa Hall, Ethan Henslee, Ayala Leveron, Caden Meredith, Keyaira Moore, Bobbie Trett, Angelina Valente and Joetta Winstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.