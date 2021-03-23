WGU Missouri has announced a new scholarship specifically designed for essential workers.
Valued at up to $3,000 each, the Essential Workers Scholarship was launched to show appreciation for first responders, grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, transit employees and countless other essential workers who have shown unwavering perseverance and commitment in serving area communities throughout the pandemic.
The scholarship is open to new students whose jobs have been considered to be essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of the more than 60 degree programs offered at WGU Missouri — in the areas of business, IT, education and health professions, including nursing.
Each $3,000 scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition and will be credited at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, said university officials. The deadline to apply is June 30, and the application can be found at wgu.edu/essential.
“During these unprecedented times, our essential workers have been working tirelessly to help meet our needs and bring a sense of normalcy to our lives that we all craved,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor. “Through this scholarship offering, we aim to demonstrate our appreciation for everything they have done and continue to do, while providing an affordable and accessible path to those essential workers who are interested in furthering their education and advancing their careers.”
The Essential Workers Scholarship is one of many offered by WGU to help create an affordable and accessible pathway to higher education for busy adults, said officials, adding that through the generosity of numerous corporations and foundations, plus special federal government appropriations, WGU maintains a robust program of scholarships made available to qualified students. For more information about WGU, the Essential Workers Scholarship or other available scholarships, visit wgu.edu.
