Drury University will host a wide-ranging discussion about the current state of American democracy in a campus forum beginning at 5:30 p.m. today. Members of the public are invited to watch and participate virtually.
“Still Indivisible? Assessing the Current State of American Democracy” will be held in Reed Auditorium on the Springfield campus, hosted by the L.E. Meador Center for Politics and Citizenship.
Students and members of the campus community are invited to attend the event in person or virtually. Members of the public can go to www.drury.edu/indivisible to view the discussion and submit questions for the panel of experts drawn from the Drury community.
“This is an opportunity for our students to ask questions about the unprecedented times we’re living through and help them put recent events into context,” said Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science and director of the Meador Center. “While our students are the intended audience, we invite the public to take part as well, and hope it will provide a venue for thoughtful and engaged dialogue.”
Panel participants will include Greg Booker, associate professor of communication; Dr. Jennifer Joslin, associate vice president of academic affairs; Dr. Justin Leinaweaver, associate professor of political science and international relations; Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science; Janis Prewitt Auner, professor of management; Dr. Jeff VanDenBerg, professor of political science; and Dr. Michael Verney, assistant professor of history.
For more information about the Meador Center, go to www.drury.edu/meador-center.
