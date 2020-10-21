West Plains High School and Middle School Project Lead The Way (PLTW) teacher Nathan Fleming had the honor of presenting his biomedical sciences class during a national PLTW showcase held virtually on Wednesday.
Fleming's classroom was chosen as an example of the PLTW teaching style and classroom experience with a target audience of teachers and administrators who might want to implement the program in their district. PLTW is focused on providing practical skills, hands-on experience and exposure to career paths in medical science, engineering, biology and computer science.
In the West Plains R-7 School District, the program begins in middle school with Medical Detectives and computer science App Creator classes for seventh and eighth graders, and continues in high school with Computer Science Essentials, Computer Science Principles and Cybersecurity classes; Principles of Biomedical Sciences, Human Body Systems, and Medical Interventions; and Engineering.
A minimum of a B-plus grade on a course final can also earn students college credit through an agreement with Missouri S&T at Rolla.
About 62 participants watched the presentation via Zoom.
Fleming addressed some of the natural apprehension to adding the curriculum and admitted it is hard work, but said the resulting enthusiasm, learning and academic growth seen in PLTW students is well worth it.
And a lot of responsibility is put on the students to eventually take charge of their own education and take part in a "student led" classroom, another feature of the PLTW model. Making mistakes, doing independent research, developing communication skills, problem solving and staying organized are all part of the PLTW experience.
Most of the time, Fleming's high school students are taking the lead in planning, organizing and executing their lab experience, including ordering supplies, taking care of equipment, recording results, cleaning up and coordinating study sessions with other students.
Fleming said it is tough sometimes as a teacher to let the student struggle with finding an answer, step back, and figure things out for themselves.
"But with our athletes, we have a coach that is always pushing them past their comfort zone to get them to improve," he continued. "If we push them out of their comfort zone and don't intervene, when they find success it will be the student's success."
About 10 students are in Fleming's biomedical sciences program. They are involved in projects with real world applications in forensic investigation and medicine, using high tech equipment, including DNA extraction and matching, building a lie detection machine, examination of forensic evidence and morphology of cancer cells.
Fleming’s presentation concluded in a question and answer session with educators and brief interviews with students, who talked about what they learned and how the program improved them academically. The students shared impacts from inspiring them to pursue careers related to their classes to making them more curious, confident and responsible students.
For more information on PTLW programs in the R-7 school district, visit zizzers.org or call the district at 256-6150.
