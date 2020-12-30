Emily Riggs, of West Plains, is one of 412 students named to Union University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.
The list includes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University in Jackson, Teen., offers Christ-centered education and over 100 majors and programs of study.
