Dr. Dianna Fraley of Couch has accepted the position of social science instructor for the Paragould, Ark., site of Black River Technical College.
Fraley is a graduate of Hoxie High School who received a Bachelor of Arts from Middle Tennessee State University in 1991, a Master of Arts from Arkansas State University in 1995, and a Ph. D. from the University of Memphis in 2017.
She has worked as a high school history teacher at McRae High School and at Couch High School for seven years, as an online instructor for Middle Tennessee State University for three years, and as an adjunct at the University of Memphis, Drury University, Missouri State University, Ozarka College and Southwest Baptist University for over 20 years.
Black River Technical College is a two-year community college in Pocahontas, Ark., and Paragould, which offers associates degrees and certificates in general education and technical and career education.
The college houses one of Arkansas’ law enforcement training academies (LETA) and fire science academies, and an enrollment of 2,500 full- and part-time students.
For more information about enrolling at BRTC, contact Admissions at 870-248-4023 or email Angie French, Director of Admissions at angie.french@blackrivertech.edu
