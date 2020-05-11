Shae Miller will be the new campus director for Southwest Baptist University’s Mtn. View campus after Campus Director Donna Depeé’s retirement in May.
“We are committed to maintaining a campus in Mtn. View and are pleased to have Shae step into this expanded role,” said SBU Provost Dr. Lee Skinkle. “She is passionate about helping the people of Mtn. View and surrounding communities improve their lives through Christian higher education.”
A native of Mtn. View, Miller has worked at SBU since July 2016 as an administrative assistant and admissions coordinator. She and her husband, Justin, returned to Mtn. View in 2016 and started a Celebrate Recovery ministry two years ago.
“That is where our life passion lies — being the hands and feet of God,” Miller said. “God has personally delivered our family from the pits of hell, and our mission in life is to truly show our gratitude through our availability to do God's work, whatever that might look like. I believe God placed me at Southwest Baptist University for a specific reason, and that reason is to be a testimony to the students. Regardless of what they have or are currently going through, there is hope — hope in a better tomorrow.”
Depeé is retiring May 31 as an associate professor of education and campus director.
“Donna has seen the campus through many improvements, particularly campus beautification,” Skinkle said. “Her passion for seeing people grow and succeed has made her a wonderful advocate for higher education throughout the community and surrounding areas. She will be greatly missed, but we wish her well in retirement.”
Depeé started teaching education courses at SBU-Mtn. View in 2007 and added campus director duties in 2014. Her service at SBU culminates 50 years in education for Depeé.
“I want to thank the community and surrounding communities for their continued support and goodwill toward SBU-Mtn. View,” Depeé said. “God has been gracious to us. I am excited about how technology will open up more opportunities and allow our four campuses to truly be one University.”
SBU has been part of the Mtn. View community since 1986 with Dr. Wayne Wood and the congregation of First Baptist Church in Mtn. View leading the effort to bring Christian higher education to the community. Classes originally met at the church before the physical campus was established.
“Several steps taken by Depee and SBU in recent years have helped to solidify SBU’s presence in Mtn. View,” Skinkle said. “Consolidating the campus to two buildings, increasing online library resources and offering more online courses have contributed to campus efficiency while maintaining SBU’s high-quality education.”
SBU’s Mtn. View campus offers associate degrees in teaching, ministry, general business and general studies. Bachelor’s degree programs include criminal justice, elementary education, general business, psychology and sociology. Evening and online courses allow students to work while completing a degree.
For more information about enrolling at SBU-Mtn. View, visit mountainview.SBUniv.edu or contact Shae Miller at 417-934-2999 or mountainview@SBUniv.edu.
