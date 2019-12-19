Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will offer an Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) Exam Review course beginning Jan. 13 at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT), 395 Jackie Garrett Ave., in West Plains.
The 16-week noncredit program will cover preparation materials for the aPHR exam and will include content review, test tips and sample questions. Course content is structured using lecture, case studies and individual and group exercises.
“The HR Certification Institute’s aPHR is designed to help fast track career growth and provide confidence to launch into the HR profession,” said Sheila Barton, manager at GOCAT. “The aPHR is the first-ever HR certification designed for professionals who are just beginning their HR career journey and proves your knowledge of foundational human resources.”
Sessions will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020, at GOCAT.
The fee for this 45-hour program is $680 per person and covers all course materials. An additional fee is required for taking the exam at a qualified Pearson Vue testing center. Registration deadline is Jan. 7.
Due to the MSU-WP campus closure for winter break, registration will only be available Friday and Jan. 6 and For more information about the aPHR certification exam review course or to enroll, contact Barton at 255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.
For more information about Missouri State-West Plains and its academic programs, call the admissions office at 255-7955.
