West Plains R-7 School District officials have announced that current Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Julie Williams has accepted a position with the Rolla Public School district, effective July 1.
She will serve in the same capacity in Rolla that she does now for West Plains.
Her last day with the R-7 District will be June 30. Williams has been an employee with the district for 14 years and was an administrator for the past 11 years.
“For 28 years, I have dedicated my life to public education, and have been blessed to spend half of that time in service for the West Plains School District,” said Williams in a statement announcing the news.
She referenced her sense of duty in giving back to society and to being an active part of the community she serves before describing what she calls her greatest passion: advocating for rural schools and impoverished students.
“It has been said, ‘If kids come to us from strong, healthy functioning families, it makes our job easier. If they do not come to us from strong, healthy, functioning families, it makes our job more important,’” Williams noted. “I will continue to advocate for equitable access for Missouri students so each may find success regardless of their background.”
West Plains R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson offered words of encouragement for Williams’ new pursuit.
“Dr. Williams has dedicated many years to the West Plains community and our schools. While we are sad to lose her, we are excited for Dr. Williams as she advances her career,” said Wilson. “I think she will be a great fit at Rolla, and I look forward to watching her success there.”
“I will remember my West Plains colleagues with great fondness and reflect on the progress made during my time here with a sense of accomplishment,” Williams added. “I am excited to share my experience as I team with a new district and look forward to my future in Rolla.”
