The Junction Hill School Board is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the school library for its regular monthly session.
Upon approval of the consent agenda, the board is expected to review the monthly financial report and the approve the school climate report.
Under new business, the board will set dates to sign up for the board election and consider approving software for a photo editing program.
Administrative reports will be given before the next board meeting is scheduled.
The board is expected to adjourn to closed session to discuss student and personnel matters. It will return to open session before adjourning for the evening.
The public is welcome to attend.
