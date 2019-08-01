Thayer High School students will be able to pick up their schedules Aug. 8 and 9.
Open house for all grades will be held the evening of Aug. 13. The elementary school will have its open house from 5 to 6 p.m. and high school will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.
Seventh graders will have orientation from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Classes will begin Aug. 15.
