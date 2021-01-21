Black River Technical College in Paragould, Ark., announces several area students have earned academic recognitions.
Those students earning placement on the dean’s list for the fall semester are Melissa Dornin of Gatewood, and Arkansas students Savanna Shipman of Cherokee Village, Charles Broyles and Jessica Patten of Salem, Kelsey Lee and Ethan Davis of Imboden and Jordan Powell of Ash Flat.
Ted Hacussler of Gatewood earned a spot on the president’s list, as did Josie Ratliff of Hardy, Ark.
