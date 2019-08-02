Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) has awarded several scholarships to area students.
Brian D. Smolnik, West Plains, has been awarded the Everett and Opal Parrott Memorial Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Smolnik, a 1985 high school graduate, is a freshman at MSU-WP who plans to study alternative energy.
He is the husband of Mary L. Hunter, West Plains.
Lindsey V. Parks, West Plains, has been awarded the Donald E. and Carol D. (Roe) Reser and Family Endowed Memorial Scholarship from MSU-WP.
Parks, a 2016 graduate of West Plains High School, plans to study elementary education.
She is the daughter of Rick and Tina Parks, West Plains.
Aubrey F. King, Alton, has been awarded the Al Hufstedler Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
King, a 2019 graduate of Alton High School, is a freshman at MSU-WP.
She is the daughter of Eric and Amy King, Alton.
Hailey B. Bunch, Pomona, has been awarded the Zizzer Class of 1964 Alumni and Friends Endowed Scholarship.
Bunch, a 2013 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a sophomore nursing major at MSU-WP.
She is the wife of Logan Bunch, Pomona, and the daughter of Donald and Carla Huddleston, West Plains.
Teresa M. Cagle, West Plains, has been awarded the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Cagle, a 1994 graduate of American School in Lansing, Ill , is a sophomore nursing major at MSU-WP.
She is the wife of Jimmy Cagle, West Plains, and the daughter of Ralph Petry, Phoenix, Ariz., and Gerri Janeway, Lebanon.
Lindsey A. Olmsted, Dora, has been awarded the Norman Rieger Dora Endowed Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Olmsted, a 2008 graduate of Dora High School in Dora, is a freshman nursing major at MSU-WP.
She is the wife of Travis Olmsted and the daughter of Ron and Anita Rieger, all of Dora.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
