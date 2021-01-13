Culver-Stockton College in Canton recently recognized a local woman among 201 students on its dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Audra Wood, of Cabool, was named to the list.
Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Culver-Stockton College is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.