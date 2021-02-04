Austin Peay State University officials congratulate Shelbee Davis, of Dora, on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2021 semester.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.5 GPA qualify for the scholarship.
In 2018, the university implemented a 43.5% out-of-state tuition reduction as a way of improving diversity at the regional university. In many cases, Austin Peay's tuition rates are now below what universities in other states offer their own residents, say officials.
Davis’ hard work and commitment to academic excellenc has paid off, and APSU officials say they are excited she chose to "Be A Gov" for her higher education.
To find out more about the university and its out-of-state offerings, visit www.apsu.edu/outofstate.
