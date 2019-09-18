There were two hires approved and updates given at the regular monthly meeting of the West Plains R-7 School Board, held Tuesday night in the West Plains High School Library.
It was a full quorum, with board members Courtney Beykirch, Sam Riggs, Lee Freeman, Brian Mitchell, Christena Silvey-Coleman, President Jim Thompson and Vice President Cindy Tyree present.
During closed session, school board members approved the hire of Lavada Mann as a part-time elementary school library aide and Courtney Lester, South Central Career Center Finance.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Julie Williams said 28 families were enrolled in the Parents as Teachers (PAT) program, serving 35 children, four expecting parents and seven teenage parents.
Becky Richardson, PAT facilitator, said the families are from all different backgrounds and the goal is to visit one-on-one with parents twice a month, and have a visit with the parents and children twice a month.
PAT services include developmental screenings, suggestions for learning activities and referrals to other community agencies. The services are free to all families living in the West Plains school district and are open to expectant parents until their child enters kindergarten.
The organization also hosts group gatherings at public spaces like the library and Galloway Park, where all parents are invited to bring their children for activities and play.
Project Lead The Way (PLTW) was discussed by Williams, and an all-day presentation on the program to be held Oct. 23 will include school tours and visits from state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education representatives and other educational officials interested in implementing the advanced science, technology, engineering and math program in their schools.
In other topics, Williams reported that Annual Performance Review (APR) numbers, based on standardized testing, would be released soon and would reflect changes in the way assessments are calculated.
Williams emphasized that the district is not trying to marginalize students, but one of the changes has been that the scores of MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) A tests, administered to students with special needs, would no longer be used to calculate a performance score.
Another change is that progress will not be compared among all schools, but rather each school’s individual progress results will be compared to the same building’s previous years’ results.
She added benchmark assessments and predictive assessments regularly administered in classrooms are also helpful tools in giving individual students timely feedback in performance and some foresight regarding future performance.
“What will be beneficial is what students will learn about themselves,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson gave an update on district finances and pointed out that the first paycheck of the school year was bumped up to August, in part to help teachers who might be fresh out of college get paid sooner than they would have otherwise.
That might make it look like the district is paying out more salary than normal, she added, but it will all even out in the end. The district pays teachers every two weeks.
District Director of Human Resources and Student Services Wes Davis added the district is down to one substitute bus driver, and it’s been difficult to find applicants. Wilson suggested the district might encourage teachers to get their commercial driver’s license, and pay them as bus drivers to fill in as needed.
A capital improvements update was presented by Davis, who said finish work like painting and trimming was almost complete, but there had been a further delay on custom manufactured panels for the high school gym, and it would now be at least late November before the materials would be available for installation.
An upgrade of the water system at South Fork school is underway, and it was discovered there was a leak in the galvanized line between the well house and the building, so it will have to be replaced. The sewer line was not affected, but for now the students are getting drinking water from an alternative source, Davis added.
A final tally of registered students, some of whom registered after the beginning of the school year, has been released.
At South Fork school, there are 173 students compared to last year’s 177, with 59% receiving free or reduced cost lunches. At West Plains Elementary school there are 729 students compared to 772 last year, with 75% receiving free or reduced cost lunches.
The comparatively high decrease in enrollment has been attributed to a large fourth grade class that moved to fifth grade at the middle school this year, which has 652 students compared to 587 last year and 76% receiving free or reduced cost lunches. Middle School Principal Erica Walker added three more students registered this week.
This year’s fifth grade class is predicted to be West Plains High School’s largest graduating class yet, with numbers predicted at 450 to 500 students, administrators said.
At the high school, where 46% of students are coming in from rural districts, there are 1,094 students this year compared to 1,064 last year. Fifty seven percent of those students receive free or reduced cost school lunches.
The district as a whole has added 48 students, with 2,648 this year and 2,600 last year.
Board members will next meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the high school library.
