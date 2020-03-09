The Junction Hill School Board of Education will hold its monthly school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Junction Hill School library.
Board members are expected to review and approve bills, and approve the monthly safety report and the parent involvement/volunteer program report.
Also on the agenda, board members will review the monthly financial report and committee reports.
For new business, the board will discuss approval of a room rental agreement with the West Plains Civic Center, the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan health insurance program and a student information system, as well as renewal of a West Plains Occupational Health Services agreement, a renewal/maintenance agreement with Apptegy digital marketing services for schools, and approval of 2020-2021 certified and noncertified salary schedules.
Principal Dr. Tim Perkins and Superintendent John Dern will give their administrative reports.
The school board will then set the date for the next school board meeting before moving to closed session to discuss personnel retirement and resignation, and certified personnel.
The school board will then return to open session and adjourn.
