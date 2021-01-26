Earning a spot on Drury University's dean's list is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury University in Springfield, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
Several area students attending day school as well as evening and online classes have earned spots on Drury's list.
Day school attendees earning honors are Tanara Smith, Cabool, a graduate of Cabool High School; Jeremiah jones, Summersville; West Plains High School alumni Samantha Ball, Lexie Brauer, Mia Harris and Karsyn Smith, and Dora High School graduate Laura Inman, all of West Plains.
Evening and online students recognized are Jonah Brown, Cass Cornett, Rickie David, Stefane Fernandes, Olivia Heriford, Hannah Hodges, Megan Lakey, Jeffrey Lemanski, McKale Miller, Morgan Miller, Stephanie Odneal and Haylee Sudbury, all of Ava;
Victoria Boykin, Cabool; Sunshine Janes and Debra Jeckstadt, Gainesville; LaDawna Carman, Syndey McIntosh and Alessandra Moss, Houston; Nicole Burks and Tyler Mobley, Licking; Kyle Dome, Squires; Jennipher Mueller, Christina Salazar, Lara Smith and Jessy Thornsberry, all of West Plains; Tabby Grindstaff and Tara Scott, Willow Sprinngs; and Chyenne Scheets, Yukon.
