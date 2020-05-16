The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way schools are educating our children, note CenturyLink company officials: Teachers across the country have been challenged to find new ways to reach and teach their students and technology is the key.
To support innovative learning and educational opportunities, CenturyLink is awarding $500,000 to fund 114 technology-focused projects nationwide as part of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s 2019-20 Teachers and Technology grant program.
Among the schools benefiting from the program is Licking High School, awarded $5,000 for the purchase of Chromebooks for diverse learners. Special Education teacher Ashli Todaro applied for the grant.
“Our goal with these grants is to help teachers expose students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts through the use of innovative equipment and projects,” said Stephanie Calhoun, CenturyLink vice president of talent management. “Our teachers and students have faced so many challenges this spring with closures and adapting to distance and online classes. These CenturyLink grants will help teachers reach and teach. It helps them bring useful technology into everyday learning.”
Once states deem it safe for children to return to school, it will be important to have the right technology in place for them to learn again in the classroom. Grants funded through the 2019-20 program will be distributed to schools in the fall to provide a range of equipment including robotics, drones, virtual reality mechanisms, laptops, microscopes and more. View a complete list of the 2019-20 CenturyLink Teachers and Technology Grants awarded online at www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology
The Teachers and Technology program, which has distributed more than $11 million since its inception, awards grants of up to $5,000 per project to schools in CenturyLink’s local service and corporate locations in support of projects submitted by pre-K through 12th grade teachers to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.
Across the United States, more than 300 grant applications were submitted to the
grants program and 114 were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project
CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.
