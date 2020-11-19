Oregon County resident Dr. Dianna Fraley and her U.S. Since 1876 History classes honored veterans Nov. 11 at Black River Technical College in Paragould, Ark., by setting up reminder boxes and recording an informative podcast.
The reminder boxes read, “Thank You Veterans! Please take a toy soldier home. Place it where you will be reminded of those who have served in the United States military.”
The audio recording discussed the origin of Veteran’s Day and why it was established, and included quotations from several U.S. presidents on what it means to be a soldier in the armed forces and why soldiers should be honored. At the end of the recording, the students thanked veterans for their service and sacrifice.
Student participating in the audio recording were Kacey Johnson, Kaylee Pence, Austin Hayes, Brieanna Burrow, Chole Hudson, Jerry Gardner, and Alex Roberts, Samantha Forehand, Liz Laffoon, Rebecca Klutts, Preston Crawford, Andrew Hollis, Talon Kieffner, Tristin Judd and Hayley Davis.
“BRTC would like to thank veterans for their service,” said Mary Anderson, assistant director of Admissions and Veterans Affairs representative. “If BRTC can assist you in enrolling in college and accessing your benefits, please give us a call.”
For more information about BRTC’s programs, visit blackrivertech.org/academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.