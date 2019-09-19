Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
ARKANSAS
Makenzie Cole and Drake Patrick, Mtn. Home.
Destiny Johnson, Viola.
MISSOURI
Hailey Herrell and Greta Rueschmann, Ava.
Mackenzie Anderson and Dawn Gastineau, Mtn. View.
Hannah Tombley, Pomona.
Derek McGinnis, Pottersville.
Jodie Bell, Michelle Crone, Kendra Crossley, Ryan Evans, Tara Long, Henry Priest, Jessica Toelle and Ashton Vonallmon, West Plains.
Jesse Bridges, Alton.
Monica Kelley, Dora.
Mikayla Burch and Lillian Wright, Winona.
Dameon Shaw, Cabool.
Elexis Calhoun and Emily Shea, Houston.
Alexis McLeod, Licking.
