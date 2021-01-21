Culver-Stockton College officials congratulate two Cabool High School students who have been admitted into the college’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and been awarded academic scholarships.
Jay Grogan was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years, and Vanessa Kentner was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years.
The scholarships are awarded based on academic credentials and are renewable, provided that students remain in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
