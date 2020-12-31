In honor of retiring Ozark Independent Living (OIL) Executive Director Cindy Moore, a scholarship has been established at Missouri State University-West Plains.
OIL Board President Marty Simpson said the scholarship is in recognition of Moore’s 25 years of service to the organization. Moore was the founding executive director in 1996 and has been the only person to serve in the role.
Officially called the “Cindy Moore Restricted Scholarship Fund,” the $5,000 annual scholarship is to be awarded each fall to an MSU-West Plains enrollee who is a resident of one of the seven counties served by OIL. Further eligibility is not limited to but will focus on individuals with physical and neurological disabilities.
One of 22 centers for independent living in Missouri, OIL is a not-for-profit disability resource center and Consumer Directed Services provider serving Howell, Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. For more information visit ozarkcil.com or “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will unfortunately be no formal retirement party. Anyone wishing to congratulate Moore is invited to send a card to: Cindy Moore, Ozark Independent Living, 109 Aid Ave., West Plains, MO 65775. Moore’s retirement is official effective today. John Adamson has been named the new executive director.
