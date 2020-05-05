Texas County Technical College in Houston has announced it will resume on-campus classes Monday, keeping certain safety guidelines in place. Offices will also resume on-campus meetings with applicants.
FOR APPLICANTS AND NEW STUDENTS
- Until Monday, Admissions and Financial Aid processing will continue, but campus officials will be taking all appointments via phone at 417-967-5466 or email at info@texascountytech.edu.
- The school is currently accepting applications for the fall 2020 Practical Nursing (LPN) program and summer 2021 Accelerated LPN to RN program.
- The Wonderlic entrance test is waived from April 9 until further notice.
- TEAS and ATI PN Comprehensive Predictor testing has resumed and will take place on campus, in person. Call 417-967-5466 for an appointment. TCTC is limiting the number of applicants per room and sanitizing equipment between each use.
In order to enter the building, applicants will be asked a series of screening questions. Additionally upon arrival, each applicant’s temperature will be taken with a forehead scanner to ensure that he or she does not have a fever.
- The summer semester still began May 4. TCTC faculty are prepared to start the summer semester in an online format and transition to an on-campus schedule starting Monday.
FOR RETURNING STUDENTS
- Staff and faculty will notify students of any changes to their current schedule.
TCTC officials say the school is committed to keeping students, faculty, staff and applicants safe and is taking measures to minimize in-person contact.
TCTC is making updates on an ongoing basis, so for the most up to-date information, visit www.texascountytech.edu.
The staff at TCTC can answer questions via telephone at 417-967-5466, chat online at www.texascountytech.edu and/or email at info@texascountytech.edu.
