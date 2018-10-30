ALL A HONOR ROLL
First grade: Kealan Gaines, Westin Grass, Carson Griffin, Tanner Hickman, Alexis Kirk, Brycen Martin, Drake Rogers and Rylee Scercy.
Second grade: Jace Dillinger, Mitchell Guyer, Sophia Klem, Elijah Olson, Danielle Riggs, Jett Short, Braxton Howell, Payton James and Christian McMillan.
Third grade: Maggie Perryman and Mattix Rowden.
Fourth grade: Ayrianna Allen, Carson Cadenbach, Audrie Comstock and Elleya Morris.
Fifth grade: Reid Grant.
Sixth grade: Landyn Denwalt, Kira Duncan, Mackenzie Hall, Kara Moore, Nathan Snelgroes and Dana Wright.
A/B HONOR ROLL
First grade: Andrew Capps, Carley Clayton, Adalynn Frazier, Zeruiah Garner, Gwendolyn Gessner, Connor Hooks, Payton Hutson, Della Peat, Mayce Pickering and Willow Vacante.
Second grade: Carl Auer, Jackson Bergenstock, Cora Cozad, Cooper Griffin, Titen McMillan, Morgan Newberry, Kensie Nolan, Isabelle Richardson, Kallie Riggs, Dakota Rodriquez, Memphis Smith and Annabelle St. Clair.
Third grade: Hunter Belt, Landon Bynum, Ayden Clayton, Josiah Flemon, Abby Hutson, Aden Kiefer, Alexander Lowrie, Arizona Rodriguez, Journey Vacante, Madison Walker and Shelbie Williams.
Fourth grade: Bella Bontrager, Aydan Burrows, Aden Bynum, Tucker Cowgill, Jacob Hooks, Alecia Klem, Ryan Mask, Lilly Morgan, Madison Norman, Carl Osterkamp, Eowyn Richardson, Avery Rogers, James Sanders, Loren Todd and Makaylin White.
Fifth grade: Tristan Cooper, Meredith Deane, Jaden Fry, Savannah Galloway, Olivia Nolan, Ezekiel Olson, Jackson Sikes, Gracie Todd and Seth Worsham.
Sixth grade: Jenkins Clifton, Gunner Cowgill, Kody Hart, Kacey Herring, Lincoln Hickman, Dru Hutson, Tanner Ivey, John Martin, Kenadie Muchmore, Tru Offutt, Cash Perryman, Abigail Perryman, Lilly Sinclair and Rylee White.
