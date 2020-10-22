National recognition was given to two West Plains High School teachers during the West Plains R-7 school board's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
During the board's academic spotlight, three awards were presented to Jobs for America's Graduates (J.A.G.) teacher Joan Dietrich, earned for excellence in the JAG program and presented by retired high school principal Dr. Jack Randolph and J.A.G. Missouri Program Director Teresa Smith.
The awards presentation was followed by a demonstration by Project Lead The Way (PLTW) teacher Nathan Fleming and some of his biomedical sciences students. Fleming and students took part in a virtual national showcase Wednesday to highlight the benefits of PLTW in schools and encourage other districts to adopt the program, which focuses on hands-on science, technology and engineering instruction.
High School Principal Matt Orchard praised Dietrich and Fleming as typical of how hard teachers work every day to serve their students and school.
The J.A.G. program enrolls students at risk of dropping out and focuses them on earning their diploma and learning job placement skills.
“Our J.A.G. program is one representation of that,” Orchard said. “The way I would characterize that is, if you're around Miss Dietrich at all, these relationships she builds with her students are simply incredible. It can be explained in a lot of ways, but what Miss Dietrich does, she gets to know her students on deep levels, what matters to them, what they love, what inspires them, to get through high school and prepares them for beyond.”
Dr. Randolph, who retired as principal in July and is now a J.A.G. Missouri regional director, described the program as “transformative.”
“I've seen it save a lot of kids' lives and turn them in a good direction,” he explained. “In my new position with J.A.G., I travel a lot and I talk to a lot of J.A.G. teachers throughout the state, and I can relate stories of how she's helped kids, and then also I've gotten to hear them because she's widely regarded in the state as a leader because of how respected she is."
The awards are typically given during the J.A.G. national conference, but that event was held virtually this year, Smith said.
"You have sitting here one of the best specialists, not just in the state of Missouri, but also in the nation,” she said. “These awards recognize that."
The 5 of 5 Performance Award is based on a full year of student followup after graduation, to track graduate success measured by exceeding performance standards in five areas: graduation rate, employment rate, positive outcome rate, full time job rates and full time placement rates.
Randolph presented the Peak Performance Award for identifying and resolving barriers to student success, some of whom face personal challenges like poverty and homelessness, and the Contact Hours Award, for the highest average contact hours with students during the 2019-2020 school year.
FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS, PAY RAISES DISCUSSED
As the school board meeting continued, Director of Human Resources and Student Services Dr. Wes Davis, discussing capital improvements, said a preschool driveway at the elementary school has been completed and a drop ceiling installed at the Zizzer Pride Academy gym, plus the HVAC system has been improved.
An issue with lighting at the football stadium was resolved when it was discovered a power box four or five feet off the ground was filled with mud, possibly from the flooding of 2017, Davis added. The entire system will be checked after football season is over to make sure nothing else has been overlooked, he said.
A discussion was had about the district's policy regarding the presence of administrators at student interviews by the school resource officer. Concerns had been raised about students being interviewed by the student resource officer on campus without an administrator present.
A motion to restore a district policy that administration be present for any law enforcement interviews of students on district property was approved.
In other business, the pay rate for substitute teachers and nurses was discussed, Davis pointing out that West Plains ranks at about 15th of 18 districts contacted, 14 of the districts paying more.
"I don't think we need to be the highest, but we definitely don't want to be the lowest," he observed. He also noted most other districts have less complicated pay rate categories, and he would like to see that simplified, suggesting a pay raise increase take place at the beginning of 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson suggested the pay for tutoring and homebound student instructors be raised from $20 and hour to $25 an hour, observing that it was usually the same few teachers that were taking on the work, and higher pay might motivate others to take on some of the workload. That increase was approved.
COVID UPDATES
In updating board members about district COVID-19 policies, Wilson predicted that with positive COVID-19 rates remaining high and the possibility of an uptick in cases again after Thanksgiving, the hybrid model of learning would continue next semester at the high school.
There is a possibility that seventh and eighth grade students could come back to the classroom at semester, she said, depending on COVID-19 rates, but her opinion is that the high school should remain as hybrid learning.
The district will continue to restrict outside groups from using school facilities, with the exception of South Fork School, which is to be used as a polling location for the Nov. 3 election. The polling area in the gym will be blocked off, student meals will be delivered to classrooms and extra cleaning procedures will implemented.
Another exception may be to hold a blood drive at the high school with the American Red Cross in order to collect plasma from those that have been infected and recovered from COVID-19, in demand now as a treatment for active COVID-19 patients.
The event can also identify donors who have been infected and may never have known it. "I believe it's our civic duty to do that," Wilson added.
The district has also applied to set up for on campus COVID testing, but the process is ongoing, Wilson said.
School board members will next meet at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the South Central Career Center. The public is invited to attend.
