Below are several upcoming events at Missouri State University-West Plains, many of which are open to the community. Feel free to clip this calendar and keep it for your reference to make sure you don’t miss any events that might interest you. Also listed are several important dates on the university’s calendar that area residents might want to keep in mind.
Current – Regular registration for current and readmitted students for 2018 summer session/fall semester classes. First-time freshmen should call the academic advisement center office, 255-7222, for orientation information. To view a course schedule, visit the Missouri State-West Plains Grizzly Den website, grizden.missouristate.edu/Schedule.htm.
Aug. 16 – Senior citizen registration for 2019 fall semester classes begins. For more information, call the admissions office, 255-7955.
Aug. 17 – Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Graduation Ceremony, 10 a.m., West Plains Civic Center theater. For more information, call 255-7744.
Aug. 18 – Last day to register for 2019 fall semester classes. (Online method only.)
Aug. 19 – First day of 2019 fall semester classes.
Aug. 27 – Performance by Mission IMPROVable comedy troupe, 7 p.m., West Plains Civic Center theater. For ticket information, call 255-7966.
Sept. 2 – Labor Day holiday. Classes will not meet; offices closed.
Sept. 10 – Grizzly Booster Club annual fall picnic, 5 p.m., civic center exhibit hall. Complimentary meal served to the first 500 attendees. For more information, call 255-7255.
Sept. 10 – Grizzly Volleyball vs. Indian Hills Community College, 6:30 p.m., civic center arena.
Sept. 13 – Annual Herb Lunday Grizzly Golf Classic at the West Plains Country Club. For more information or to enter, call 255-7255.
