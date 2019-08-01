New students may register for Willow Springs High School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the high school.
Students enrolling in preK through fourth grades for the first time will register at the elementary office during the same time frames, as will middle school students entering grades five through eight at the Willow Springs Middle School office.
Parents of eligible elementary and middle school students who did not register in the spring may register at this time; students must be present.
All students new to the district should bring prior school records or name, address and phone or fax numbers of their previous school if applicable, current vaccination records, a birth certificate and proof of residency.
Returning elementary students should have received a notification by mail in early July regarding teacher assignments. Returning middle school students may pick up schedules during open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Schedules not picked up that evening will be available to students on the first day of school.
All high school students should pick up their final schedules on the first day of school before classes begin at 8 a.m.
Orientation for freshmen and new students will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Bears Den/storm shelter.
Schedule changes needed by high school students may be done from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 for seniors, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for juniors, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 for sophomores and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for freshmen. No schedule changes will be made Aug. 9.
Open house events will also be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Willow Springs Elementary School and at the high school for new students.
School will start Aug. 14 districtwide.
For more about school supplies for all grade levels, visit www.willowspringsschool.com and click on “2019-2020 Beginning of School Info.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.