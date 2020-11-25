Glenwood Middle School math teacher Bridget Larsen will join nine other rural teachers from across the U.S. to serve on the Rural School Collaborative (RSC) Young Educators Advisory (YEA) Council.
According to collaborative officials, the council is a new initiative for early-career rural teachers. Larsen and the remaining council members will serve as advisors to the RSC, strengthening its mission to build sustainable rural communities with a focus on place, teachers and philanthropy.
The YEA council’s concentration will be on offering guidance regarding recruitment, preparation and retention of rural teachers. Larsen and her co-advisors will serve for two years engaging in online conversations to that end.
“It is my pleasure to be serving on the YEA Council,” said Larsen, who is a second-year teacher.
“I aspired to join this council in an effort to give back to the education community, especially fellow rural educators,” she explained. “It takes a special person to be a rural educator, and beginning with a solid foundation and building a strong and healthy network is vital to our success. I look forward to learning from my peers, as well helping others to the best of my abilities.”
Heaping praise on the group, Glenwood School Superintendent Wayne Stewart said the district is thankful and grateful to have Larsen on the YEA Council, adding the group is making a difference for rural students in the U.S.
Locally, the RSC works with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and West Plains resident Carol Silvey is the collaborative’s board chair.
The YEA Council will work in conjunction with the “I Am A Rural Teacher” campaign, an advocacy program working in collaboration with the National Rural Education Association and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
For more information visit www.ruralschoolscollaborative.org.
