Ozarka College recently announced that 75 students have been named to the president's list and 59 students have been named to the VPAA's list for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0. To be eligible for the Provost's List, students must meet the same requirements as the President's List; however, their minimum grade point average requirement is a 3.5 or higher.
Area Missouri students earning spots on the president’s list include Iva Harper, Alton; Amanda Harris, Gatewood; Traci Caldwell, Myrtle; and Marisa Huckabee, Rebecca Hurtt and Erica Miller, Thayer.
On the VPAA’s list are Hailey Cook and Ashley Barton, Alton, and Grace Harris, Gatewood.
Local Arkansas students on the president’s list are Michael Engles and Brittany May, Ash Flat; Sarah Speirs, Calico Rock; Ashley Burk and Keeley Griffith-Hillis, Camp; Martinia Lausten, Jeff Molenaar, Karisa Phelps, Casey Ragan and Joy Wood, Cherokee Village; River Donahue, Grace Dunn, Debra Faulkner and Jennifer Long, Hardy;
Laurel McCullough, Kaitlyn Morehead and Michael Ortiz, Horseshoe Bend; Savannah Barron, Lakeview; Aaron Reed, Daniel Reed and John Taylor, Mammoth Spring; Tracie Barnes, Shelbie Byram, Ashton Cowan, Joshua Faver, Brandy Jones and Mamie Weatherspoon, Melbourne; Ryleigh Blevins, Julia Cox and Mary Pratt, Oxford;
Christopher McEntyre, Salem; Aubrey May, Viola; Sarah Parker and Donna Ragsdale, Williford; and Leslie Langford, Wiseman.
On the VPAA’s list are Jennifer Drumheller and Alexis Simpson, Ash Flat; Sydni Cooper and James Leonard, Rockwell; Tricia Dillard, Calico Rock; Allicia Scholes, Camp; Alex Peruchi, Michael Sabot and Christy Corwin, Cherokee Village; Bailey Divelbiss, Gepp; Sydney Wilcockson, Diamond Younce and Cynthia Collins, Hardy;
Brennan Worsham, Coten Hypes and Ashley Worsham, Horseshoe Bend; Addison Wood, Terra Godwin, Margaret Brantley, Debra Hudson and Star Chase, Mammoth Spring; Stone Runyan, Kaylee Woodall, Sophie Wyatt and Noah McSpadden, Melbourne; Austin Newman, Alexis Runyan and Mallory Mitchell, Oxford; and Pamela Guiltier, Ethan Sanders, Esther Robinson and Shaylee Harber, Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.