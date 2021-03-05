Dora H.S. alumna recognized for COVID communications research

Kaitlin Barnett, a 2016 graduate of Dora High School who has a bachelor's degree in strategic communications with a minor in leadership studies, has been recognized for research regarding how residents in four midwestern states were seeking information about COVID-19.
The study also assessed the impact that information had during the time the virus was first reported as a pandemic, health information was being provided and public health measures were being taken to slow the spread.
Barnett is a graduate student at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan., and was assisted by advisor Alicia Mason. The research, titled “COVID-19 Health Information Seeking: Knowledge & Vested Interested in Midwest Populations,” placed first in the annual Capitol Research Summit, a statewide competition with entries from Kansas universities.
The study, designed to gauge response to information in order to deliver public health information more effectively, had the surprising result of showing that school districts were the least trusted source of COVID-19 information. Schools were expected to be one of the more trusted sources of information.
The time frame of the study was during the first three months of the pandemic, and documented how the public seeks information, when and why they choose to disregard that information in favor of their own feelings and beliefs, and how they calculate the personal risk of doing so.
A follow-up study is being considered now that the U.S. has been experiencing the pandemic as a public health threat for a little over a year, in order to compare any changes in behavior and attitude.
“It was a relevant thing at the time, and still is,” said Barnett.
Data was gathered via online surveys from residents of Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, completed by 222 respondents answering 67 questions. Further research has been suggested taking into account ethnic and cultural differences and their effects on the perception of health information.
Survey takers that self-reported receiving two to four daily hours of information were more convinced of their personal risk and more invested in taking preventative measures, Barnett's study indicated.
