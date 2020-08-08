West Plains R-7 School District officials have announced a modified in-person registrations and open houses, giving students an opportunity to meet their teachers before school begins Aug. 24.
The following COVID-19 related precautions, as outlined by school officials, will be in place:
All parents must wear face coverings and students in grades five through 12 must also wear face coverings. Temperature checks will be taken before entry into any building.
Parents and students may only come in at their designated time. Each appointment will last about 15 minutes; it is important that parents and students be ready to go when it is time for the next meeting.
School officials ask that parents and students go directly to the student’s classroom upon entering the building and then exit quickly as well, as they discourage any “gathering” in the school.
Also, while in the building, families should be aware of social distancing between themselves and others.
"We want to mimic our school day procedures as much as possible, so showing your student how to wear a mask, how to maintain social distancing, pointing out our floor markings and signs, et cetera, while in the building will help as we get back to school," said officials.
Officials also seek to make parents aware that they will not be able to walk students to class on the first day of school due to health and safety guidelines which prohibit visitors in school buildings. As a result, it is suggested to take “first day of school” photos at open house.
Parents with questions may call 256-6150.
Open house for West Plains Elementary will be held by appointment only. Teachers will schedule individual appointments with parents for the week starting Monday.
South Fork Elementary teachers will schedule individual appointments with parents during the following days and times: pre-Kindergarten, 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18; and grades grades one through six, 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
West Plains Middle School fifth grade orientation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18, with a designated time for each student, the notification to be made by mail the week beginning Monday.
New student orientation will be held for sixth through eighth graders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., open only to students who are new to the building for the 2020-21 school year. Online versions will be available for families that wish to view orientation presentations virtually. Zoom information will be shared via Blackboard and Facebook next week, officials said.
Middle school packet and schedule pickup will be held on the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Students who are unable to pick up their packets during the previously scheduled times will receive their packets and course schedules on the first day of school. Students who plan to attend orientation will receive their packets in person the night of orientation.
High school registration for grades 10 through 12 will be drop-in, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Freshman Zizzer Day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A virtual open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20, with Google Meet links sent to student email addresses.
West Plains R-7 School District officials have announced a modified in-person registrations and open houses, giving students an opportunity to meet their teachers before school begins Aug. 24. The following COVID-19 related precautions, as outlined by school officials, will be in place:All parents must wear face coverings and students in grades five through 12 must also wear face coverings. Temperature checks will be taken before entry into any building. Parents and students may only come in at their designated time. Each appointment will last about 15 minutes; it is important that parents and students be ready to go when it is time for the next meeting. School officials ask that parents and students go directly to the student’s classroom upon entering the building and then exit quickly as well, as they discourage any “gathering” in the school.Also, while in the building, families should be aware of social distancing between themselves and others."We want to mimic our school day procedures as much as possible, so showing your student how to wear a mask, how to maintain social distancing, pointing out our floor markings and signs, et cetera, while in the building will help as we get back to school," said officials.Officials also seek to make parents aware that they will not be able to walk students to class on the first day of school due to health and safety guidelines which prohibit visitors in school buildings. As a result, it is suggested to take “first day of school” photos at open house. Parents with questions may call 256-6150.Open house for West Plains Elementary will be held by appointment only. Teachers will schedule individual appointments with parents for the week starting Monday. South Fork Elementary teachers will schedule individual appointments with parents during the following days and times: pre-Kindergarten, 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18; and grades grades one through six, 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Aug. 20. West Plains Middle School fifth grade orientation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18, with a designated time for each student, the notification to be made by mail the week beginning Monday. New student orientation will be held for sixth through eighth graders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., open only to students who are new to the building for the 2020-21 school year. Online versions will be available for families that wish to view orientation presentations virtually. Zoom information will be shared via Blackboard and Facebook next week, officials said. Middle school packet and schedule pickup will be held on the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.Students who are unable to pick up their packets during the previously scheduled times will receive their packets and course schedules on the first day of school. Students who plan to attend orientation will receive their packets in person the night of orientation. High school registration for grades 10 through 12 will be drop-in, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Freshman Zizzer Day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A virtual open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20, with Google Meet links sent to student email addresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.