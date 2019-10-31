Ozark Action Head Start wants to improve early childhood care and education in rural communities.
The program operates 14 centers in six south central Missouri counties, serving 400 children, offering services to low-income families and children with disabilities. And it’s growing.
“Our mission is to coordinate and provide services to improve lives of families and kids in our area,” said program Director Reta House.
Head Start focuses on reaching out to help provide preschool to qualifying children between the ages of 3 and 4. According to House, Ozark Action Head Start is planning to add five Early Head Start centers. The programs are designed for families with children from birth to 3 years old. The five new centers will be located in Alton, Ava, Gainesville, Moody and Mtn. Grove, said House, and the locations were chosen as the result of a community needs assessment by Ozark Action. House said the new early childhood centers will stay open a little longer on average than the preschool centers.
MORE THAN
A PRESCHOOL
Head Start provides many services that go beyond preschool education, said House.
“We try to make contact with those families that can use our assistance,” she said. For example, the program helps families with attaining personal goals such as going back to school, budgeting and finding dental care.
Another component that sets Ozark Action Head Start apart is bus transportation, which has been eliminated from many other Head Starts in the country. Not only does the program provide transportation to south central Missouri children who may otherwise struggle to participate, this year Head Start expanded its fleet by four buses to help ensure safe transportation for rural children.
According to a National Survey of Children’s Health, nearly 50% of children have experienced some form of serious childhood trauma. Trauma for children can lead to emotional development and psychological issues in the future, according to the Center for Early Childhood Mental Health.
Head Start is aware of these factors and in fall 2016, launched the Trauma Smart initiative locally, which encourages staff to meet the social and emotional needs along with educational needs of children and families who come from a traumatic background.
The West Plains Head Start center was the first rural facility nationwide to implement Trauma Smart, breaking new ground for the program initially developed by the Crittenton Children’s Center in Kansas City. It is designed to help children cope with trauma — from abuse and neglect, to food insecurity, homelessness, parental incarceration, medical procedures, death or a fire.
By 2018, Ozark Action Head Start officials and staff said they could see benefits in every participating child.
House said Trauma Smart helps children by improving positive emotional skills and self-regulation for future learning.
Ozark Action Head Start offices are at 710 E. Main St., West Plains. The program has facilities in Alton, Ava, Cabool, Gainesville, Grovespring, Houston, Licking, Mansfield, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer, West Plains and Willow Springs.
Head Start relies on community support, donations and parent/guardian participation and input through the centers’ Policy Council.
To learn more about Ozark Action Head Start, including each individual program, visit oaiwp.org/head-start.
Parents may also call individual facilities: Alton, 417-778-7579; Ava, 417-683-5217; Cabool, 417-962-4086; Gainesville, 417-679-4340; Grovespring, 417-462-3333; Houston, 417-967-4111; Licking, 573-647-2100; Mansfield, 417-924-8421; Mtn. Grove, 417-926-5170; Mtn. View, 417-934-6918; Thayer, 417-264-2089; West Plains, 256-8823; and Willow Springs, 417-469-2893.
