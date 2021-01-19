Four West Plains students have earned scholarships to the University of Missouri-West Plains.
Kyla N. Bunch, Melissa A. Frey and Culley Crone have all been awarded the Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship from the university
Bunch, a 2014 graduate of Willow Springs High School, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the daughter of Obie Bunch, Willow Springs, and Michelle Hale, West Plains.
Frey is a freshman, and is the wife of Jonathan Frey, West Plains.
Crone is a 2007 graduate of Eagledale Christian Academy in Indianapolis, Ind., and is a sophomore child and family development major at MSU-WP. She is the wife of Casey Crone, West Plains.
Merritt J. Silva, West Plains, has been awarded the Lelia Heuer Restricted Current Scholarship from the university.
Silva, a 2020 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in engineering. He is the son of Bill and Stacey Silva, West Plains.
MSU-WP aims to empower students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
