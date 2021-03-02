The office of the dean of the College of Engineering at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, announced that Jacob Newberry, of Pomona, has been named to the fall 2020 College of Engineering dean's list.
The selection is based upon the completion of at least 15 graded credits with a GPA of at least 3.5 or above. Utah State is a public land-grant research university established in 1888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.