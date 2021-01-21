Garrit Hanne Hicks graduated in December with magna cum laude honors from Truman State University in Kirksville, announce university officials.
Magna cum laude distinction is for graduates with a grade point average of 3.75-3.89.
Truman held commencement ceremonies Nov. 21. Commencement was originally scheduled for Dec. 12, but was moved to the earlier date when the university altered its schedule to conclude in-person classes prior to Thanksgiving Break.
In an effort to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19, commencement was divided into two sessions. Only the graduating students and a small stage party were permitted in Pershing Arena for the events, which were livestreamed for friends and family. Recordings of both commencement ceremonies are available online at truman.edu/registrar/commencement/commencement-broadcast.
Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 24 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 12 master’s university in the nation.
