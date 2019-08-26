“I plan on starting a job at Ozarka as a flight instructor to build time and experience, and then see where the Lord takes me,” said Sapp, describing his plans.
“I have had the pleasure to help train Simeon from his first discovery flight to his CFI certificate,” said Aviation Department Director John Catlett. “Simeon has always studied hard, applied himself, and had a can-do spirit. As a result Simeon is only 19 years old and now teaches others how to fly. I am very proud of Simeon, and I look forward to working with him in the future.”
For more information about flight training at Ozarka College or the aviation program, call Catlett at 870-368-7926 or email flying@ozarka.edu.
Discovery flights may also be scheduled with the Ozarka College aviation program.
