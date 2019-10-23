Results of the Spring 2019 Missouri statewide Annual Performance Report (APR) have been released and Richards School District officials are “delighted.”
“Overall performance for math, english language arts and science assessments showed significant growth,” said Curriculum Director Susan Rogers. “This is a testament to the commitment of our teachers, administration and school board to preparing students for success in school and their future.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has changed the way it reports annual APR school data, focusing on comparing individual school results with previous years, rather than comparing schools with one another.
Overall student performance in math grew by 6 percentage points, with the majority of grades performing at or above the state average, said Rogers. English language arts performance was even more significant with a growth of 13 percentage points overall in student performance, again the majority of grades performing at or above the state.
In science, overall performance was 14 percentage points above the state average, said Rogers. She noted the achievement reflects the school’s commitment to providing instruction that is aligned to Next Generation Science Standards, as well as its investment in Project Lead the Way, STEMscopes, and eMINTS: Innovation in the Heartland programs based on engineering and design models of instruction.
“As we look at the 2019 APR released by DESE, it is important to consider changes DESE has made to reporting,” said Rogers, noting the new format used in reporting the data. “Until 2019, the MSIP 5 (Missouri School Improvement Plan 5) APR has used measures of student performance and a points system to distinguish the performance of school districts and charter schools.”
According to DESE, this year’s APR “is both quite familiar and quite different from prior years.” The same standards used in previous years continue to be used to evaluate school performance, as well as the same calculations from previous years. This year’s release shows statistical and visual representations of district performance, rather than point totals and percentages.
“The 2019 Annual Performance Report has identified areas for celebration and growth for the Richards district,” said Rogers. “Based on the new APR release, in the area of individual student growth, Richards’ performance was ‘Exceeding’ or ‘On Target’ in all areas which is identified by DESE as reasons to celebrate.”
“We were delighted to see our district grow in overall performance for the second year under the new assessment program, and we recognize growth opportunities and the need for continued focus on improvement,” she added.
New standards and performance targets present significant challenges for teachers and districts, Rogers explained.
“Evaluation and adjustments to instruction and resources is necessary to ensure students are prepared for statewide assessments and their continuing education,” she said. “The district is committed to addressing those needs through professional development and resource acquisition. We are proud of our students and teachers, the administration and school board, our parents and the community.”
Rogers added that, through a committed team Richards will continue to grow and develop learning opportunities that align with its mission: “Enable all students to become responsible, productive citizens in a changing world.”
