Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) continues to announce scholarships awarded to area students.
Haley S. Prewitt, West Plains, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Prewitt, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a freshman nursing major at MSU-WP. She is the daughter of Sarah Cobb, West Plains.
Ambrosia D. Palmer is the recipient of the May Wheeler Memorial Scholarship.
Palmer, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, is a sophomore nursing major at MSU-WP. She is the wife of Alexander Palmer and daughter of Mark and Kelpie Vonallmen, all of Alton.
Jerica T. Dumas, West Plains, has been awarded the Chuck and Sue Kimberlin Endowed Scholarship.
Dumas, who graduated in 2004 from Eminence High School, is a sophomore at MSU-WP who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Randy Brown and Connie Belt.
Alyssa J. Ehrhart, Caulfield, is the recipient of the Gammil Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School.
Ehrhart, who graduated in 2015 from Bakersfield High School, is a sophomore nursing major at MSU-WP. She is the wife of Nathan Ehrhart, Caulfield.
Angelia L. Ashberger, West Plains, has been awarded the Mildred M. Schobert Endowed Scholarship.
Ashberger, a 1997 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore business/accounting major at MSU-WP. She is the daughter of Lonnie and Linda Jackson, Pomona.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and noncredit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
