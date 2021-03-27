Area residents who are looking for a teaching position for fall 2021 are invited to attend the annual Teacher Placement Day on Tuesday in the Student Recreation Center, 323 Trish Knight St., on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
The interviewing and application session with several local school districts is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., organizers said.
The event is hosted by the Missouri State University Teacher Education Completion Program and the Missouri State University-West Plains Career Development Department. It is for students who are in their final semester of an education program, as well as education program graduates.
Individuals will have the opportunity to meet with administrators from school districts in MSU-WP’s seven-county primary service area of Howell, Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, Shannon and Wright counties.
Organizers expect administrators from several north-central Arkansas school districts to participate, as well.
Students also will have the opportunity to apply for open positions in these districts, organizers said.
This free event is open to Missouri State University education program students and graduates, as well as students and graduates of education programs at other area institutions, organizers said.
Students, graduates or area school district representatives who would like to participate should register in advance.
Additionally, school district representatives who have not already agreed to participate are asked to register prior to the event, as well.
For more information regarding Teacher Placement Day or to register, call 1-417-255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.