Three area students at Missouri State University-West Plains have been awarded scholarships by the university.
Teala C. Mahan, West Plains, was awarded the Onita Trett Endowed Scholarship and the Jim and Nell Peters Endowed Scholarship. Mahan, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore at MSU-WP and planning to pursue a degree in elementary education.
She is the daughter of Phillip and Angie Mahan, West Plains.
Megan D. Zitter was awarded the Francis Reiter Memorial Scholarship.
Zitter is a 2013 graduate of West Plains High School and a sophomore nursing major.
She is the wife of Tad Zitter and daughter of Brian Smith and Anita Snethern, both of West Plains.
Heather M. Fabrizio, Myrtle, was awarded the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship.
Fabrizio, a 2001 graduate of Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, is a sophomore at MSU-WP planning to pursue a degree in education.
She is the wife of Mario Fabrizio, Myrtle.
Megan M. Miller, also of Myrtle, was awarded the Roger D. Shaw Endowed Scholarship. Miller is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a sophomore nursing major.
She is the daughter of Scott and Jody Greer, Alton.
The MSU-WP Alumni and Friends Scholarship was awarded to Morgan E. Spoor of West Plains.
Spoor graduated in 2005 from Gainesville High School and is a nursing major.
She is the wife of Greg Spoor, West Plains, and daughter of Tim Amyx, Gainesville, and Sheila Bostick, Tulsa, Okla.
