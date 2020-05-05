Black River Technical College administration have announced that spring 2020 commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Randolph County Development Center on BRTC’s Pocahontas campus in Arkansas.
Spring commencement was to take place later this month, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony had to be rescheduled.
BRTC invites any BRTC student who was slated to walk in May to walk at the special ceremony in August. For students who are unable to attend the August ceremony, they are invited to attend the December 2020 commencment.
Officials have also announced that, in order to continue to protect Black River Technical College students and communities, all summer 2 classes will be held online. The movement of summer 1 classes to online was announced previously.
BRTC is not yet announcing changes to fall classes. Any announcement for fall classes will be made at a later date once more information about the coronavirus pandemic is available.
BRTC recognizes that many students prefer on-campus classes, but the college is working hard to insure the safety of its students.
Students needing additional help or support may contact Director of Students Neal Harwell at neal.harwell@blackrivertech.edu for general questions and mental health support, Student Success Coordinator Mylea White at mylea.white@blackrivertech.edu for food and emergency assistance, or Academic Success Center Coordinator Kim Adams at Kim.adams@blackrivertech.edu for tutoring and academic support.
For more information, visit www.blackrivertech.edu.
